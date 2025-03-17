AirAsia Malaysia to begin flying to Darwin on June 27

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Malaysia is expanding into Australia with a new route from Kuala Lumpur direct to Darwin, starting June 27.

Since March 2024, the airline has been flying to Australia for the first time, between Kuala Lumpur and Perth, supporting sister airline AirAsia X, which also flies that route, due to strong demand. AirAsia Group (Malaysia and Indonesia) operates in Perth and Cairns whereas AirAsia X flies to Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. As a whole, the airline serves in four Australian cities and with Darwin joining the network from March 22, from Bali and June from Kuala Lumpur.

Over the last year, the airline has carried over 600,000 passengers between both countries.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “We are thrilled to launch our very first flight to Darwin, creating greater opportunities for both leisure and business travellers to explore one of Australia’s most vibrant and unique destinations. At the same time, we are opening a new gateway to Asia and beyond for ‘Territorians’ in the Top End of Australia.”

To celebrate this incredible milestone, AirAsia is offering special promotional fares with flights between Kuala Lumpur and Darwin, from as low as RM299 all-in one way while the return route from Darwin to Kuala Lumpur starts from A$189 (RM530) all-in one way. All flights are available for booking from now until March 30 for travel between June 27 and Oct 25.