AirAsia Move partners Antom to streamline payment methods, reduce cross-border transaction costs

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Move has signed a partnership agreement with Antom as part of its continuous efforts to transform travel, including seamless payment experiences on the app.

Under the agreement, AirAsia Move will work closely with Antom, Ant International’s merchant payment and digitisation services provider, and 2C2P, a Singapore-based global payments platform and a subsidiary of Antom.

This collaboration is set to integrate Antom and 2C2P’s advanced payment solutions into AirAsia Move’s platform, including payment orchestration and acquiring for both cards and local payment methods (LPMs).

These technologies will empower AirAsia MOVE to streamline payment methods, reduce cross-border transaction costs, and operational expenses, and broaden its consumer base while providing customers with a wider range of preferred payment options.

Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes lauded the partnership as a significant step forward for the broader Capital A ecosystem.

“This collaboration with Antom and 2C2P benefits AirAsia Move and strengthens our ecosystem by enhancing payment capabilities across our businesses.

“We look forward to a long-term partnership with Ant International as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers,“ he said.

The partnership between AirAsia Move, Antom, and 2C2P builds on a strategic collaboration announced in March between Capital A and Ant International, focusing on integrating payment methods, providing acquiring services, enhancing digital marketing and sponsorships, and expanding access to sustainable finance to support MSMEs in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

AirAsia Move CEO Nadia Omer said by integrating Antom and 2C2P’s advanced solutions, the company enhancing

efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and delivering significant

cost savings.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering value to our customers across the region,“ she said.

Antom operates an extensive acquiring network across 40 countries, supporting hundreds of payment methods and transactions in over 100 currencies.

2C2P offers a singular integration point to more than 400 regional and local payment methods and 600,000 alternative payment locations throughout Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. This capability enables businesses to effectively engage with customers across online, mobile, and offline channels.

Its Payment Air Controller (PACO) addresses key airline challenges by managing transaction and currency conversion fees, synchronising booking channels, mitigating fraud risks, optimising costs, and catering to diverse payment preferences.