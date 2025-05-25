Allianz Malaysia starts FY25 on strong note as insurance revenue, gross written premiums and assets grow

PETALING JAYA: Allianz Malaysia Bhd recorded insurance revenue of RM1.53 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 14.3% over the RM1.34 billion recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

Gross written premiums (GWP) for the first three months of the year rose to RM2.01 billion from RM1.90 billion the year before. The group’s total assets as at March 31, 2025 stood at RM28.59 billion compared to RM28.49 billion as at Dec 31, 2024.

“We started the year strong, sustaining the momentum from the previous year with both our life and general subsidiaries growing strongly. Going into the second quarter and beyond, we remain focused on driving key initiatives to fulfil the needs of our customers and agents, while staying agile and adaptable in growing the business. We are also constantly striving to be the trusted partner for protecting and growing our customers’ most valuable assets,” said Allianz Malaysia CEO Sean Wang.

The general insurance subsidiary of the group, Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Bhd, recorded RM978 million in GWP for the quarter in focus, reflecting a 10.6% increase from RM884.6 million a year earlier. The general insurance segment posted insurance revenue of RM862.5 million in the first three months of 2025, an increase of 14.3% from RM754.8 million the year before. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at RM159.7 million, up 20.7% from RM132.3 million recorded the year prior.

Allianz General maintained its pole position in the industry with a market share of 14.9%, mainly driven by strong motor and commercial growth. Combined ratio for the first quarter of 2025 improved to 85.8%, compared to 87% in the same quarter last year.

“We saw robust growth in our motor and commercial business over the January to March 2025 period, which strengthened our market leadership and deepened our commitment towards providing the best services to our customers,“ said Wang, who is also CEO of Allianz General.

The group’s life insurance subsidiary, Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd, saw GWP grow to RM1.03 billion in the first quarter of 2025, from RM1.02 billion a year ago. Annualised new premiums came in at RM213.5 million for the quarter in review, following the RM234.8 million posted in the previous year. PBT rose to RM126.9 million, up 3.8% from RM122.3 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Allianz Life’s market share as at March 31, 2025 stood at 11.8%, with the company retaining its number four rank in the industry.

“We put our best foot forward and came out strong in the first three months of the year amid industry challenges. We delivered resilient results as a result of our continuous efforts to provide the best-in-class products and services to our customers,” stated Allianz Life CEO Charles Ong.