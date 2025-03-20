Amazon Web Services fuels Malaysia’s startup growth with advanced tech

PETALING JAYA: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is strengthening Malaysia’s startup ecosystem by equipping businesses with the latest cloud technology, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and tailored strategic support programmes to drive innovation and growth.

AWS country general manager Pete Murray said AWS is also fostering a collaborative ecosystem by working closely with government agencies, venture capital firms and local accelerators.

In reaffirming the company’s commitment to helping Malaysian startups scale efficiently through its advanced digital infrastructure and tailored initiatives, Murray said domestic startups are increasingly turning to AWS’s cloud solutions to optimise operations, enhance security, and accelerate product development.

“The scalability of AWS services allows emerging businesses to manage costs effectively while gaining access to high-performance computing, machine learning tools, and automation capabilities that were previously out of reach,” he told SunBiz.

Through initiatives such as AWS Activate, Murray said, startups can benefit from credits, technical training and mentorship, giving startups the resources needed to compete in the global market. “Our AI and data analytics tools also enable businesses to gain deeper insights into customer behaviour, improve decision-making, and develop innovative digital products.”

Further, Murray highlighted that partnerships are helping to create a supportive environment for startups, providing not just technological solutions but also networking opportunities and investment access.

He said as Malaysia’s digital economy continues to grow, AWS is playing a crucial role in enabling businesses to navigate challenges such as cybersecurity threats, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation. “With AWS’s cloud security and compliance frameworks, startups can confidently build and scale their operations while ensuring data protection.”

Murray said cost optimisation is a key advantage for Malaysian startups leveraging AWS’s cloud solutions.

“By adopting AWS’s pay-as-you-go model, businesses can scale their resources based on demand, avoiding large upfront infrastructure costs. This flexible pricing structure allows startups to allocate their budgets efficiently, ensuring they only pay for the computing power, storage, and services they use. Additionally, AWS’s cost management tools, such as AWS Cost Explorer and AWS Budgets, provide businesses with real-time insights to track and control expenses, preventing unnecessary spending.”

Beyond infrastructure savings, Murray said, AWS helps startups reduce operational costs through automation and AI-driven efficiencies.

“Services like AWS Lambda eliminate the need for dedicated servers, while AI-powered analytics streamline decision-making and customer engagement. By optimising workflows and minimising manual processes, startups can focus on innovation and growth without being burdened by excessive IT expenses. This cost-effective approach enables emerging businesses to remain agile and competitive in an increasingly digital economy,” he explained.

With ongoing investments in Malaysia’s startup ecosystem, AWS is driving further innovation and economic growth in the country, Murray said. “By equipping entrepreneurs with world-class technology and expertise, AWS is positioning Malaysia as a thriving hub for tech-driven businesses in Southeast Asia.”

Meanwhile, stock content provider 123RF is making significant strides in AI-powered solutions, aiming to revolutionise the creative industry through AWS’s advanced tech.

Chief technology officer Phoebe Liew said the company, which has long provided high-quality stock images, is enhancing its platform with cutting-edge AI tools to empower creatives and businesses.

“One of the most developments in 123RF’s roadmap is the ability to transform static images into videos.

“We plan to integrate with Amazon’s Nova Reels, allowing users to generate dynamic video content from existing stock images with just a prompt. This advancement aligns with 123RF’s mission to streamline content creation, making high-quality visuals more accessible and efficient,” she told SunBiz.

Liew said the company’s next step is for its images, as they want to allow users to make them come alive.

“We can use an image that we have on our stock content, put in a prompt, and that image will become a video. We are planning to integrate with Nova Reels to enable our customers to enjoy this feature,” she said.

Liew stressed that the development is part of a broader initiative to leverage AI for simplifying design processes.

“123RF has already introduced AI-powered tools such as Nova and Canvas, which allow users to generate professional-quality images through simple text prompts. By lowering the barrier to entry for content creation, these tools enable businesses, marketers, and creatives to produce engaging visuals without requiring specialised expertise.”

Beyond image transformation, Liew said 123RF’s partnership with AWS has led to improvements in search accuracy and operational efficiency.

“The company employs AI-driven vector embeddings stored in Amazon OpenSearch, ensuring more precise and relevant search results for users. AWS’s scalable infrastructure has also enhanced site stability and reduced downtime, contributing to a seamless user experience,” she added.