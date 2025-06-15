Arisprop aims to bring Aris Burger to China by 2027

KUALA LUMPUR: Frozen food manufacturer Arisprop Capital Bhd is planning to introduce its Aris Burger brand to the Chinese market by 2027, as part of the company’s global expansion strategy.

Its managing director, Datuk Haris Embong, said the company is currently focused on strengthening its domestic business foundations, including supply chain optimisation, product quality and operational processes, before venturing internationally.

“We want to export our products overseas, possibly to China by 2027 or even earlier. But first, I want to reinforce our domestic foundation, as demand is high,” he said during Bernama TV’s Bual Bisnes programme on Saturday.

The company is also planning a business visit to China as an initial step towards establishing export partnerships to support market expansion into the country.

In addition to China, Malaysian halal products are attracting strong interest from other countries, including Japan and Indonesia, and the Middle East, Haris said.

To strengthen its product line-up, the company is in the final stages of developing a ready-to-eat burger, which is expected to be the first of its kind in Malaysia.

“This ready-to-eat burger is the result of Arisprop’s research and innovation, and we anticipate strong demand in the local market,” Haris said.

All Aris Burger products have received the necessary certifications and approvals from agencies such as the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, the Ministry of Health Malaysia, and the Department of Veterinary Services, positioning the company to compete on a global scale. – Bernama