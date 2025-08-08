Ascott to manage five-star hotel in Johor Bahru’s Coronation Square

PETALING JAYA: The Ascott Limited, the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment, has been appointed by Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd to manage the hotel component of the Coronation Square integrated development in Johor Bahru.

The development is located in the Ibrahim International Business District (IIBD) within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and will be directly connected to the upcoming Rapid Transit System Link ((RTS Link).

Operating under Ascott’s namesake brand, Ascott Coronation Square Johor Bahru will serve as a flagship hospitality development in the JS-SEZ, catering to rising demand from increased cross-border business, tourism and investment activities.

The collaboration represents the first major hospitality partnership since the landmark JS-SEZ agreement between Malaysia and Singapore in January, highlighting the zone’s emerging appeal for cross-border business ventures.

The project also marks the debut of the premier Ascott brand in Johor Bahru and will be the sixth Ascott-branded property in Malaysia. The other five Ascott-branded properties are in Kuala Lumpur and Penang. This represents a strategic milestone in Ascott’s continued expansion in Malaysia, where it now manages a portfolio of over 40 properties, both operating and in the pipeline.

The hotel management agreement between Ascott and Coronade Properties was signed yesterday in Singapore, witnessed by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and Singapore Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of National Development, Alvin Tan.

Ascott Coronation Square Johor Bahru will be a five-star hotel with 207 rooms housed within Tower 1 of Coronation Square, strategically located in the IIBD of the JS-SEZ and scheduled to open in the second half of 2029.

Currently under development, Coronation Square is a RM5 billion integrated development by Coronade Properties and the first project to kick-start the 250-acre IIBD, positioned as a catalyst to transform Johor Bahru into a world-class metropolis. The 9.6-acre development comprises hotel, medical, office and residential components, as well as the 1.2 million-square-foot Coronation Square Mall. Construction of the mall will begin in 2026, with completion targeted for 2030.

Coronade Properties corporate relations director Datin Paduka Alinah Ahmad disclosed that Coronade Properties is planning the launch a residential project, Coronade Twins, in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ascott chief strategy officer and managing director for Southeast Asia Wong Kar Ling said: “With the JS-SEZ catalysing greater cross-border investments and the RTS enhancing connectivity, Johor Bahru is entering a dynamic new phase of growth. Ascott Coronation Square Johor Bahru allows us to introduce our namesake Ascott brand to this market, positioning us at the heart of this transformation to capture rising demand from corporate, long-stay and leisure segments. This reinforces our long-term commitment to Malaysia’s hospitality landscape and cross-border prosperity.”

“Ascott’s presence in Malaysia continues to deepen, with over 40 properties in operation and in the pipeline. They span diverse brands including Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, Crest Collection, Unlimited Collection, Fox and Harris, catering to a wide range of guests and market segments.

“From key urban centres like Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru to fast-growing leisure destinations such as Penang and Sabah, Malaysia remains a core growth market for us. We are committed to expanding our footprint with high-quality developments that meet the evolving expectations of discerning travellers visiting the country,” she added.