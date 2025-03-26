Asean Investment Conference 2025 aims to unlock and mobilise capital within region

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asean Investment Conference 2025 (AIC 2025) aims to unlock and mobilise capital within Southeast Asia, said Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) managing director Datin Paduka Azalina Adham.

She said the conference, to be held in conjunction with Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean this year, reflects the bloc’s priorities of inclusivity and sustainability.

“There are a lot of opportunities in Asean, as well as in Malaysia. And the attempt is to try and bring and unlock capital within the region as there’s also demand within. So it’s not that we’re looking just for funding from abroad, beyond Asean, but also within Asean, and especially the Asean+3. So the narrative really is Asean opportunities, looking at the opportunities of Asean, and trying to unlock that opportunity as well as mobilising capital towards that,” she told a media briefing today.

While there is no specific target figure, she said, the region’s savings rate to gross domestic product (GDP) potential and overall growth indicators point to opportunities for intra-Asean capital flows.

SC chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi said Asean’s position as the world’s fifth largest economy, with a GDP exceeding US$3.3 trillion and over 600 million people, underscores its growing influence on the global stage.

“With an annual growth averaging 5%, saving rates exceeding 30% of GDP, and a young population – 60% of whom are under 35 – Asean offers a compelling investment proposition.”

As chair of Asean Capital Markets Forum, Faiz said, the SC recognises the crucial role that Asean capital markets play in driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation and attracting global investments.

“AIC 2025 aims to cement Asean’s standing as a premier investment destination, spotlighting it’s dynamic opportunities and fostering deeper collaboration to unlock the region’s potential for inclusive and sustainable growth,” he added.

Affin Group president and CEO Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah said its recent memorandum of understanding with MUFG Bank (Malaysia) Bhd marks a milestone in its ambition to catalyse cross-border opportunities and strengthen Asean’s financial ecosystem.

“This enables us to mobilise institutional partnerships, deepen regional integration and unlock new investment flows across Asean.

“Looking ahead, Affin Group will continue to support businesses and institutions through tailored solutions, financial innovation and long-term value creation - helping shape a more inclusive, future-ready Asean economy,” he added.

Hosted by the SC in collaboration with strategic partners, Affin Group, CGS International Securities Malaysia and RHB Banking Group, AIC 2025 will take place in Kuala Lumpur on April 8 and 9.

Under the theme “Connecting Capital, Unlocking Opportunities and Driving Sustainability”, AIC 2025 will emphasise Asean’s regional connectivity and unity as essential drivers for sustained growth. The conference will showcase the region as a leading investment destination and a compelling, sustainable asset class.

The conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will also launch the Asean Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide for SMEs in Supply Chains.

The conference is expected to bring together 400 attendees, including leading policymakers, investors, financiers, business leaders and thought leaders from across the 10 Asean member states and the Asean+3 region, including key financiers from Japan, China and South Korea. AIC 2025 will serve as a catalyst for cross-border collaboration and unlocking the region’s potential.