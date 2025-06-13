13MP: Anwar urges state govts to prioritise critical sectors

MELAKA: State governments must prioritise critical sectors that contribute to the gross domestic product (GDP) to ensure holistic national development, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that priority under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) should be given to projects related to the electrical and electronics industry.

“I often remind participants at special state-level development meetings held so far that priorities listed by central agencies, the Ministry of Economy, and the state governments must be aligned and focused on the actual needs of the people.

“State and district leadership must also understand the ministry’s focus, as the demands placed on the federal government often exceed its economic capacity due to various constraints and this must be acknowledged,” he said in a statement after attending the special Melaka State Development Meeting here today.

Anwar said, during the meeting, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh presented Melaka’s wishlist to the federal government.

Anwar said the wishlist included road infrastructure, flood mitigation projects, reconstruction, and new school buildings, as well as additional wards at Jasin Hospital, public housing projects, and museum upgrades for the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, he urged civil servants to step up and speed up efforts to ensure more effective project delivery for the people and to prevent delays that could burden the federal government’s finances.

Today’s special meeting is the last to be held across the states before the federal government finalises project proposals under the 13MP, which will be refined ahead of the 2026 Budget announcement in October.