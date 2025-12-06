Asean’s ambition of becoming world’s fourth biggest economy by 2030 well within reach: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Asean’s ambition to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030 is well within reach, provided the region sustains an annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate between 4% and 5%.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz highlighted the region’s robust growth prospects at the official launch of the Asean Economic Community (AEC) Strategic Plan today.

“Our economists have thoroughly analysed the growth projections for all Asean economies under current conditions, and we are confident that the targets are indeed achievable,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul noted that the Asean Secretariat projects regional GDP growth at 4.7% for 2025, as presented at the latest Asean Economic Ministers’ Meeting.

“But things are very dynamic. It depends on the global economic situation. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) will also produce their forecast of global growth,” he said, stressing the need for vigilance amid shifting external factors.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised the AEC Strategic Plan’s role in keeping Asean’s policies current and responsive to evolving business needs and emerging challenges.

“As the first instalment of this long-term vision, the plan serves as a comprehensive roadmap that outlines a clear and actionable path forward,” he said.

The plan has been carefully crafted to implement the economic aspects of the Asean Community Vision 2045, leveraging the region’s vast opportunities and potential.

A key pillar of the plan is the establishment of a forward-looking digital economic framework, which is expected to double Asean’s digital economy to US$2 trillion (RM4.5 trillion) by 2030. The focus on digital transformation, alongside sustained economic integration and resilience, positions Asean to not only achieve its growth targets but also to strengthen its global influence.

On the domestic front, Tengku Zafrul sees positive signals from foreign investors in Malaysia, with no indication of existing investors withdrawing their commitments despite ongoing global uncertainties. “So far, no existing investors have expressed any intention to exit Malaysia. They remain committed to their investments, and no cancellations have been announced.”

However, he observed that new investors are adopting a more cautious, “wait and see” approach, influenced by heightened geopolitical tensions – particularly between the United States and China – and broader global volatility.

Looking ahead, Tengku Zafrul said his trade negotiations in Washington on June 18 will focus on reducing tariffs on Malaysian exports.

“The negotiations are essentially to address the current tariff structure, where the US has imposed a 24% tariff on Malaysia. Our first goal is to bring that down.”

The second objective is to identify key sectors where Malaysia believes tariffs should be reduced even below the 10% floor, targeting industries important to both Malaysian exporters and the US economy.

In April, the US government announced new tariff measures affecting more than 60 countries, including Malaysia. The implementation of these tariffs has been paused for 90 days to allow room for negotiations.