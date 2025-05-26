Asia Platinum Capital signs three MoUs to boost ESG, green investments in Asean, GCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia Platinum Capital Bhd marked a significant milestone by signing three strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with leading regional and international partners in the ESG and sustainable investment space during the Asean Leadership & Partnership Forum 2025.

These strategic collaborations aim to drive regional transformation in climate finance, next-generation technologies, and ESG integration across ASEAN and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Asia Platinum Capital CEO Ramlie Kamsari led the signing ceremony and

witnessed by chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Jawhar Hassan and the Cambodian senior minister and Asean Economic Club (AEC) honorary advisor Dr Sok Siphana.

The three key partnerships signed are South Pole, a leading carbon asset developer and climate consultancy based in Switzerland, Cambodia-based Group KS, a pioneering technology company, Edena Capital Partners, a global financial technology firm, and Integral Omni Inspire (IOInspire), a company jointly set up by Harry Lim with GlaxoSmithKline and National University of Singapore.

South Pole was represented by Ladaporn Khunikakorn, regional director, Climate Projects - Southeast Asia and Oceania.

The partnership with Asia Platinum Capital focuses on developing high-integrity carbon assets across the region, contributing to channelling climate finance into nature and innovation projects to drive measurable climate impact.

The strategic alliance between Group KS and Edena, represented by co-CEO Wook Lee, aims to form an international consortium to establish Malaysia’s first STO exchange.

It will focus on Asean carbon credit tokenisation and integrating Islamic finance principles.

The collaboration with Integral Omni Inspire, led by CEO Harry Lim, focuses on delivering ESG solutions and technologies across Asean and GCC markets, supporting Asia Platinum Capital’s goal for global ESG leadership.

The involvement of Dr Sok Siphana underscores Asia Platinum Capital’s cross-border efforts with its inaugural carbon credit project centred on sustainable biogas technology in Cambodia, highlighting the country’s key role in Asia Platinum Capital’s climate-positive ESG journey.

Asia Platinum Capital CEO Ramlie Kamsari said each of these partnerships reflects the firm’s belief that technology and smart partnerships are key to unlocking the true potential of ESG transformation across the region.

“We are honored to work alongside visionary partners who share our long-term commitment to creating carbon wealth, impact investment, and inclusive green development,” he said.

With over 25 years of experience in the capital market, Islamic finance and sustainable investment in various strategic leadership roles, Ramlie Kamsari brings deep financial acumen to these forward-looking partnerships.

Ladaporn said South Pole is excited to work with Asia Platinum Capital in scaling high-impact climate projects that contribute to meaningful carbon reduction while unlocking long-term investment opportunities across Southeast Asia.

“This partnership supports our mission to deliver true climate impact for all, leveraging the power of carbon markets and accelerating much-needed low-carbon transformations,” she said.

Wook Lee said Group KS & Edena is thrilled to formalise this strategic partnership with Asia Platinum Capital.

“Our alliance aims to establish Malaysia as Asean’s premier hub for carbon credit tokenisation, creating a first-of-its-kind STO exchange that bridges traditional finance with blockchain innovation.

“By integrating Islamic finance principles with advanced tokenisation technology, we’re building a regulatory-compliant platform that will democratise access to sustainable investments while unlocking premium value for Asean’s assets on the global stage,“ he said.

Integral Omni Inspire CEO Harry Lim said the company is honoured to work with Asia Platinum Capital to bring next-generation ESG solutions to a broader audience across Asean and the GCC countries.

“Together, we aim to localise advanced technologies that address real environmental challenges while creating value for communities, businesses, and governments,” he said.