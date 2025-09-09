Auditor-General: Audit responses vetted before they are uploaded to dashboard

KUALA LUMPUR: Audit responses are vetted for authenticity before being uploaded to the AI powered, real-time Auditor General Dashboard, said Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

Wan Suraya said she personally chairs the Audit Committee, which reviews the feedback responses and ensures they are genuine before being posted on the Auditor General Dashboard.

“We are leveraging data analytics and visualisation tools, sharpening our risk intelligence and embracing advanced technologies such as AI-driven anomaly detection and robotic process automation...to anticipate risks before they escalate and implode,” she said in her speech at the Asian Confederation of Institutes of Internal Auditors Conference 2025 today.

Wan Suraya encouraged visitors to access the Auditor General Dashboard, which is open to the public and available online.

“It tracks audit recommendations in real time, making follow-up audits and monitoring more systematic and transparent,” she said.

She added that the real innovation lies in integrating the Dashboard with internal audit coordination, creating a centralised tool for monitoring both external and internal audit activities.

“It acts as a single source of truth, allowing us to unify our efforts and prevent redundant work. This is evolving work that we are doing,“” she said.

Wan Suraya stressed that most importantly, the system enables the early detection of risk, as real-time data allows anomalies and emerging issues to be spotted long before they escalate into major problems.

“This proactive capability is something we simply could not have achieved with a traditional audit model,” she said.

Furthermore, Wan Suraya said government-linked companies (GLCs) will no longer be able to hide behind delayed reporting, with 1,856 entities now subject to real-time audit checks under the National Audit Department’s (NAD) digitalisation drive.

The Auditor-General noted that the NAD’s e-Self Audit Tools, developed under its Service Digitalisation Project, allow real-time checks across all GLCs.

“One of the main elements that we have introduced is what we call serious irregularities. This has caused a lot of conversation, but the e-Self Audit Tools allows us to detect such irregularities in real time.”

Wan Suraya said the new “serious irregularities” category has stirred debate and discussion among policymakers, auditors, and GLCs.

Wan Suraya emphasised that repeated weaknesses flagged across successive audits are a warning sign that governance culture within organisations must improve.

“If the same weakness appears in successive audits, and I usually look at those that have been certified three years in a row, it signals that the governance culture within the organisation needs strengthening,” she said.

Wan Suraya also shared that Malaysia will chair the first Asean working group on follow-up audits, a regional effort to strengthen cross-border governance and accountability.

She said that such cross-border engagement not only enables Malaysia to share its reform initiatives and best practices with the global audit community, but also allows the nation to benefit from international innovations and governance.

“The National Audit Department assumes an active role in international audit cooperation, particularly through platforms such as Asean-SAI and InterSAI, where Malaysia, where I currently chair, a new working group on follow-up audit, which is the first ever working group of which Malaysia has been nominated to chair, which is on follow-up audit, a new area of which there is a lot of development,” she said.