Wildberries Launches Virtual Fitting Room for Its Online Marketplace

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 – Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has developed and launched a virtual fitting room in its online marketplace. This AI-powered feature, currently available in test mode, enables users to virtually try on clothing after uploading their photo into the Wildberries mobile app.

Product listings available for virtual fitting now include a “See how it looks on you” button. By clicking it, customers can upload a photo of themselves and see how an item would look on them. Users can either upload an existing photo or take a new one in real time.

“We are constantly looking for ways to make online shopping as convenient as possible, and to offer as many of the same opportunities that users have when shopping offline. This new tool will help customers to feel more confident about their selection while helping sellers to boost their conversion and sales,“ said Wildberries founder and CEO Tatyana Kim.

The new feature is powered by computer vision and artificial intelligence technologies, which analyze the uploaded image and overlay the selected clothing item, taking into account shape, coloring, proportions and perspective. Wildberries is currently collecting and analyzing feedback from customers and sellers to enhance the tool before its further rollout.

Wildberries stands out among online marketplaces for its extensive network of more than 87,000 offline pickup points, where customers can collect their purchases at a convenient time, try on clothes and shoes in fitting rooms, and return any items on the spot. With the new virtual fitting room feature, the marketplace now offers an even more convenient way to shop.

Earlier this year, Wildberries launched an online fitting feature for electronics, household appliances and other products that uses 3D visualization and augmented reality technology to show how items would look in a customer’s home. This interactive experience increases customer interest and helps them make purchase decisions more quickly.

With a staff of skilled IT developers, Wildberries has introduced a range of AI-powered tools for customers and sellers. These include an in-app shopping assistant that helps customers search for and compare products; tools that generate product listings, enhance product images, and forecast and analyze sales; and virtual models generated by neural networks that help clothing sellers to promote their products without incurring additional costs.

