PETALING JAYA: A group of international students’ Raya holiday took an unexpected turn when their rented Proton X70 ended up in the sea at Pantai Cahaya, Batu 4.

The car, driven by one of the students, veered off course early in the morning and plunged into the sea, nearly one metre deep.

Authorities were notified at around 10.30am after a photo of the incident was shared on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Motorists lift car blocking traffic for an hour at RnR Tapah – Netizens slam selfish driver

According to New Straits Times, acting district police chief, deputy Superintendent Ruslan Mat Kib, stated that, “The report included a picture showing a Proton car near the water’s edge at Pantai Cahaya in Port Dickson. A Special Task Force was dispatched to the location and discovered that the car had already been pulled to the shore.”

According to the car owner, a 51-year-old man from Seremban, the vehicle had been rented by private university students, studying nearby.

“A group of seven Sudanese students had rented the car to go sightseeing during the Aidilfitri holidays.

“They allegedly arrived at the beach around 6.00am but got stuck in the sand. When questioned, the students explained that they had driven onto the beach to find a spot for a BBQ by the seaside,“ he stated.