AutoCount achieves profit of RM13.65m in Q1 FY25 as phase 3 of e-Invoicing approaches

KUALA LUMPUR: Autocount Dotcom Bhd, a developer and distributor of financial management software, recorded a net profit of RM13.65 million for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), surging 235.4% year-on-year from RM4.07 million previously, underscoring the strong demand for its e-invoicing solutions.

The profitability was supported by the group’s quarterly revenue of RM25.55 million, reflecting an increase of 86.9% compared to RM13.7 million in the same quarter last year.

This performance was primarily driven by increased adoption of AutoCount’s e-invoicing module, aligning with the government’s ongoing efforts toward digitalisation and compliance.

AutoCount also reported a strong operating cash flow of RM17.32 million in the quarter, demonstrating the group’s financial resilience and solid capability to fund ongoing growth initiatives.

Net profit margin improved significantly to 53.4%, benefiting from a favourable cost structure that includes largely fixed expenses such as staff-related costs, which do not increase proportionally with revenue, enhancing the operating leverage as revenue expands.

Managing director YT Choo said the company’s record performance in Q1 FY25 highlights its strategic success in capitalising on the growing e-invoicing market.

“Our scalable cost structure has enabled us to effectively convert increased revenues into higher profitability, and our strong cash flow positions us well to sustain this growth trajectory,” he said.

AutoCount remains optimistic about future performance driven by the forthcoming implementation phases of Malaysia’s e-invoicing mandate.

Phase 3, affecting businesses with annual revenues between RM500,000 and RM25 million, will begin on July 1, 2025, followed by Phase 4 on January 1, 2026, which covers businesses with annual revenues between RM150,000 and RM500,000.

Additionally, the recently introduced AutoCount OneSales PalmPOS, a mobile POS solution designed specifically for micro-SMEs, is expected to further enhance growth opportunities by helping small businesses adopt digital financial practices seamlessly.

“With a clear market demand, robust solutions, and supportive regulatory frameworks, we anticipate continued strong double-digit growth in both our top and bottom lines for FY2025,“ Choo said.

“Our unwavering commitment to innovation and supporting businesses through their digital transformation ensures our continued market leadership.”