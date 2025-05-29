SEGAMAT: A father and his nine-year-old daughter were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in with four other family members skidded and plunged into a ravine in Kampung Kwongsai, along Jalan Segamat-Labis, yesterday.

Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Zainal Abidin Che Deraman identified the deceased as Mohd Fitri Md Said, 39, and Nurin Insyirah Mohd Fitri.

The four others were injured. They are Mohd Fitri’s wife, Nurain Farhana Johari, 32, and their three children, Muhammad Zikri Mohd Fitri, 11, Nur Hisna Mohd Fitri, 4, and Nur Atiya Mohd Fitri, 2.

Zainal Abidin said the station received an emergency call about the incident involving a four-wheel drive vehicle skidding and plunging into a ravine at 6.47 pm.

“Following the alert, a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) with seven personnel was dispatched to the scene, which is located about nine kilometres from the station,” he said in a statement today.

Upon arrival, he said the team discovered a Toyota Hilux that had plunged into the ravine, with two victims trapped beneath the vehicle.

“The team used special equipment, including a Hydraulic Ramp, to stabilise the vehicle and extricate the victims,” he said.

The other four victims managed to free themselves from the wreckage and were subsequently sent to a hospital for treatment, while the bodies were handed over to the police for further action.