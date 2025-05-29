Lee Kum Kee at THAIFEX 2025: Connecting the World Through Asian Culinary Culture

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Lee Kum Kee, a global leader in authentic Asian sauces and condiments, is proud to announce its participation at the prestigious THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025, taking place from 27 May to 31 May, 2025 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, Thailand. This marks Lee Kum Kee’s third appearance at THAIFEX, following its memorable debut in 2023 and 2024.

This year, Lee Kum Kee returns with a dedicated booth showcasing its signature products with an exciting range of offerings that reflect current global trends in health, convenience, and modern lifestyles. From Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals to Menu Oriented Sauce (MOS) solutions and the expanding healthy product lines, Lee Kum Kee continues to push the boundaries of making authentic Asian cuisine more accessible while championing global wellness.

A major highlight of the booth is the exclusive live cooking shows led by Thailand’s most renowned chefs — Chef Pom (Thanarak Chuto), Chef Toon (Sumlanat Banditrach) and Chef Enoch Teo — who demonstrate how Lee Kum Kee products can elevate the art of Asian cooking. Visitors can also enjoy daily tastings of specially crafted dishes made with Lee Kum Kee sauces throughout the event.