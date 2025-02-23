AutoCount backs government’s e-invoicing extension for MSMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Autocount Dotcom Bhd welcomes the government’s decision to extend the deadline for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to adopt e-invoicing to six months, which is now set to begin on January 1, 2026.

While some may view this delay as a setback, AutoCount sees this as a positive development for MSMEs and the industry.

This extension allows businesses to allocate resources better and more effectively, receive proper training, and transition into e-invoicing at a steady pace rather than under pressure.

Instead of a large volume of businesses implementing e-invoicing within a single quarter, this spread-out approach ensures a smoother onboarding process and reduces potential compliance challenges.

“The fundamentals of e-invoicing remain unchanged. This is a regulatory requirement, and businesses will eventually need to comply.

“What this delay does is provide businesses with the breathing space they need to understand and fully integrate e-invoicing into their operations without disruption,” said AutoCount managing director YT Choo.

In line with this extension, AutoCount will expand its educational outreach, conducting more training sessions, webinars, and industry workshops to help MSMEs prepare for the transition.

With the extra lead time, MSMEs can now fully familiarise themselves with the e-invoicing process, ensuring that when the system is fully implemented, they can operate efficiently without last-minute challenges.

“E-invoicing is not just about compliance. It’s about helping businesses digitalise and improve efficiency.

“With this extension, we can better support MSMEs by providing structured guidance, reducing the learning curve, and ensuring they onboard seamlessly,” Choo added.

As part of its commitment to driving digital transformation for MSMEs, AutoCount recently launched AutoCount OneSales PalmPOS, a cost-effective and user-friendly mobile POS solution designed for MSMEs.

This solution simplifies e-invoicing compliance, allowing businesses to generate and submit e-invoices seamlessly while integrating with digital payments.

With PalmPOS, AutoCount is providing MSMEs with the tools they need to transition smoothly into the digital economy, further reinforcing its role as a trusted technology partner in Malaysia.

AutoCount remains committed to assisting Malaysian businesses in their digital transformation journey.

The group will continue working closely with MSMEs, accountants, and industry partners to make e-invoicing adoption smooth, hassle-free, and beneficial for long-term business growth.