AutoCount launches PalmPOS to empower micro-SMEs with affordable e-invoicing solution

KUALA LUMPUR: Autocount Dotcom Bhd (ADB), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Auto Count Sdn Bhd, launched AutoCount OneSales PalmPOS, an innovative mobile point-of-sale (Mobile POS) solution designed to simplify the adoption of e-invoicing for micro-SMEs.

This new solution addresses challenges faced by small businesses, including the lack of familiarity with digital tools, the cost of new technology, and the operational disruptions associated with manual e-invoicing processes.

ADB managing director Yan Tiee Choo emphasised the company’s commitment to making digital solutions accessible for all businesses.

“With e-Invoicing set to become mandatory, many micro-SMEs are struggling to transition from manual processes to digital solutions.

“PalmPOS is designed to make this transition effortless. It ensures businesses can comply with regulations while enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

“Our goal is to empower micro-SMEs with an affordable, practical, and easy-to-use solution that allows them to grow and thrive in a digital economy,“ he said in a statement.

PalmPOS is designed to be affordable and user-friendly, making it easier for micro-SMEs to embrace digital transformation.

At just RM49 per month, it offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional POS systems.

PalmPOS simplifies e-invoicing compliance by allowing businesses to submit consolidated e-invoices directly to the Inland Revenue Board with just a few taps.

The system also integrates with leading e-wallet providers such as Boost, and more popular e-wallets and banks will be added soon. This will enable automatic transaction recording.

Real-time payment notifications and automated sales recording further enhance efficiency, freeing businesses from manual data entry.

PalmPOS is designed for businesses that operate on the move, whether in wet or dry environments. It ensures seamless access anytime, anywhere.

PalmPOS offers flexibility by running on any existing Android device, making it ideal for mobile businesses.

An optional hardware add-on is available for those requiring printed receipts, ensuring adaptability to different business needs.

The system comes preloaded with over 500 ready-to-use business templates, allowing for a quick and hassle-free setup.

ADB’s launch of PalmPOS reflects its commitment to supporting Malaysia’s MSMEs sector in embracing digital transformation.

By integrating PalmPOS with AutoCount Cloud Accounting, the company offers a complete ecosystem that enables small businesses to save time, reduce errors, and streamline financial reporting.

“Our goal is to empower micro-SMEs with the tools they need to succeed in the digital economy,“ added Choo.

“PalmPOS is a game-changer for small businesses, making e-Invoicing compliance simple, affordable, and accessible,“ he said.