Autocount partners IAB LCCI to launch Asia’s first cloud accounting program

KUALA LUMPUR: AutoCount Dotcom Bhd (ADB), via its wholly-owned subsidiary Auto Count Sdn Bhd (ACSB), partnered with IAB LCCI Ltd, a collaboration formed following the Institute of Accountants and Bookkeepers’ (IAB) acquisition of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) qualifications.

This agreement sets the stage for Asia’s first Cloud Accounting Certification Program, which will equip finance professionals with essential skills for the digital era.

The program will be launched on January 1, 2025, marking a significant step forward in modernising the region’s accounting landscape.

Under this collaboration, ADB will design the certification curriculum around its AutoCount Cloud Accounting software.

The syllabus will be submitted to IAB LCCI for accreditation.

IAB LCCI is regulated by the UK’s Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), enhancing the certification’s credibility and alignment with global standards.

With LCCI’s extensive reach across Asia, the certification will be accessible through its network of educational centres and partner institutions, providing aspiring accountants with in-demand cloud accounting expertise.

ADB CEO Yan Tiee Choo said this collaboration with IAB LCCI allows the company to empower the next generation of accountants across Asia.

“Our goal is to provide a practical and accessible path to certification in cloud accounting, supporting not only recent SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) graduates but also those seeking to upskill in a fast-changing industry.

“Together, we are paving the way for a more adaptable, technology-driven accounting workforce across the region,“ he said.

Bursa Malaysia-listed ADB is a leading provider of accounting and business software solutions.

IAB Group and IAB LCCI CEO Sarah Palmer said LCCI has been a leader in offering globally recognised qualifications for over 120 years.

“Our partnership with ADB reflects our shared commitment to advancing the accounting profession by equipping future finance professionals with relevant, high-quality skills.

“By collaborating with ADB, a pioneer in cloud accounting solutions, we ensure that this certification meets the industry’s evolving needs and helps individuals succeed in a digital-first finance sector,“ she said.

The certification offers a clear advantage for students and professionals looking to expand their accounting capabilities.

By learning on ADB’s cloud platform, candidates will gain hands-on experience in digital accounting practices, preparing them for careers in an increasingly automated finance landscape.

With the signing of this agreement, ADB solidifies its position as a leader in cloud accounting solutions and furthers its commitment to innovation in financial technology and education.

This partnership aligns with ADB’s vision to become Asia’s top business software provider, fostering a future-ready workforce and advancing the region’s digital transformation.