Avanade appoints Megawaty Khie to lead Southeast Asia, including Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Avanade, a Microsoft solutions provider, has appointed Megawaty Khie as Southeast Asia’s new regional managing director.

In this capacity, Megawaty will assume responsibility for fostering the growth of Avanade’s business and enhancing the company’s standing as the premier Microsoft solutions provider throughout the Southeast Asia region, which includes Malaysia.

Megawaty will also head Avanade’s team of digitally proficient professionals and innovators throughout Southeast Asia, who integrate global reach with local expertise to generate value and foster significant impact for clients, ecosystem partners, and local communities in the era of artificial intelligence.

Megawaty joined Avanade from Google, where she led Channels and Strategic Partnerships for the Google Cloud business in Southeast Asia and launched Google’s Cloud Region in Jakarta (Indonesia) during her time as Regional Director for Indonesia and Malaysia.

Avanade has an established presence in Malaysia and has continued to invest in the country over the years, including the Malaysian Digital Innovation Studio and its first Generative AI Lab in Southeast Asia, which is located in Kuala Lumpur.

In 2024, Avanade also secured a multi-year partnership with Malaysia’s EDOTCO Group to digitalise and enhance the group’s financial and operational efficiency, which will improve customer experience.

Avanade is recognised as a top employer in Malaysia, underscoring its commitment to creating a people-centric culture and becoming the destination for top talent in Southeast Asia.

On her appointment, Megawaty expressed her excitement about leading Avanade in its mission to harness technology for transformative impact.

“As Southeast Asia and Malaysia accelerate the pace of becoming the world’s top AI hub, I look forward to the positive impact we at Avanade will make for our customers, partners, and communities,” she said.