Seven foreigners arrested over Klang murder case in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested seven foreigners in connection with the murder of a man in Bandar Sentosa, Klang.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 34, were detained following a report lodged by a foreign woman on July 23.

South Klang district deputy police chief Supt Kamalariffin Aman Shah confirmed the arrests.

The murder reportedly took place at a shophouse in Lorong Laksamana 20, Bandar Sentosa.

The victim, a 28-year-old foreign man, was allegedly stabbed in the body and neck by his housemate.

Investigations revealed that a dispute during a drinking session led to the fatal stabbing.

Six other foreigners at the scene attempted to dispose of the body by burying it at a garbage disposal site.

Police later recovered the victim’s body along with the suspected murder weapon.

The investigation papers have been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor.

All suspects will be charged in the Klang Court today.

The main suspect, a 34-year-old man, faces a murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Four other male suspects will be charged under Section 201 for concealing the body.

All suspects will also face charges under the Immigration Act for lacking valid travel documents. - Bernama