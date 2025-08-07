MITI forecasts RM104 billion approved investments for 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) has projected approved investments worth RM104 billion for 2025, covering manufacturing and selected services sectors under MIDA’s oversight.

Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated this forecast considers GDP projections, ongoing project evaluations, and potential new ventures.

“MIDA’s Q1 2025 data shows RM89.8 billion in approved investments, a 3.7 per cent rise from the same period in 2024,” he said in a parliamentary reply.

He noted the upward trend in investment applications signals sustained positivity for the year.

Tengku Zafrul addressed concerns about US tariff hikes and geopolitical risks, confirming no immediate revision to 2025 trade targets.

“The tariff impact primarily affects US-dependent firms, but Malaysia’s diversified markets mitigate broader disruptions,” he explained.

MITI will monitor US-bound exports and develop mitigation strategies to cushion potential trade declines.

“A modest dip in trade is expected in late 2025, with sharper effects likely in early 2026 post-tariff implementation,” he added.

Malaysia’s 2024 trade value reached RM2.87 trillion, with a 5 per cent increase projected for 2025 to RM3.01 trillion.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted Malaysia’s competitive edge under the new 19 per cent US tariff, aligning with ASEAN peers.

“Malaysia secured lower tariffs without compromising policy sovereignty,” he emphasised.

He acknowledged tariffs may dampen exports and investments, impacting economic growth.

Long-term high tariffs could trigger a global slowdown, raising prices and reducing demand, indirectly affecting Malaysia’s economy. - Bernama