Awantec posts profit in Q1 FY2025, continuing positive trajectory from FY2024 turnaround

CYBERJAYA: AwanBiru Technology Berhad (Awantec), an enabler in technology and talent digitalisation, has posted a strong start to financial year 2025 (FY2025), recording a profit after taxation of RM0.6 million for the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2024 (Q1

FY2025).

This performance reflects the Group’s successful execution of its transformation plan and commitment to operational efficiency.

In Q1 FY2025, Awantec reported a profit after taxation of RM0.6 million, demonstrating consistent performance and reinforcing the strong results achieved in FY2024.

This achievement reflects the ongoing success of the Group’s transformation strategy, which was launched in 2021. The strategy remains a driving force behind the progress across our six key business pillars: Cloud-Based Software Solutions, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Talent as a Service, Systems Integration and Cybersecurity.

CEO Azlan Zainal Abidin stated, “Our performance this quarter reaffirms Awantec’s leadership in driving Malaysia’s digital transformation. As Google Cloud’s Premier Partner, we play a

pivotal role in supporting the Government’s agenda and accelerating the advancement of Malaysia’s digital economy. In response to market demands, we are focusing on innovations such as AI, advanced analytics, and cloud migration. When combined with our expertise in big data, learning management platforms,

and business transformation solutions like E-invoicing and ERP, these capabilities uniquely position us to deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions that support our customers’ digital transformation journeys.”

Looking ahead to FY2025, Awantec is confident in its growth prospects, fueled by its strategic focus on Cloud Solutions and Services, Talent, Cybersecurity, and more. As Malaysia accelerates its adoption of AI and Cloud technologies, Awantec is well-positioned to help businesses seamlessly integrate these

innovations, driving digital transformation, enhancing efficiency, and unlocking new growth opportunities.