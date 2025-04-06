Bateriku.com and RYDE EV unite to rev up electric mobility in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: In a strategic move to revolutionise the electric mobility landscape in Malaysia, Bateriku.com, a vehicle support ecosystem, has teamed up with RYDE EV, a key player in electric vehicle technology, to launch a transformative initiative at the Bateriku Pitstop in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

The collaboration introduces an innovative EV Swap Station and ICE-to-EV conversion services, marking a significant leap forward in promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

By leveraging both companiesʼ strengths, the initiative aims to provide seamless, accessible and eco-conscious alternatives to traditional vehicle ownership.

At the core of the partnership is a shared mission: to make electric mobility practical and scalable, while empowering communities through Bateriku.com’s gig economy model BHero and enhancing environmental impact through ESG-driven practices.

Through the partnership, Bateriku.com and RYDE EV will provide EV Swap Stations to enable quick and convenient battery swaps to reduce EV downtime at 10 Bateriku Pitstop locations – Bateriku Bangsar, Bateriku Ampang, Bateriku Kelana Jaya, Bateriku Kepong, Bateriku Pudu, Bateriku Saujana Putra, Bateriku Subang Perdana, Bateriku Permaisuri

Cheras, Bateriku Balakong and Bateriku Kajang.

It will also support affordable transformation of internal combustion engine vehicles into electric-powered ones, mobilising Bateriku.comʼs gig economy network to support EV-related services, creating new income streams and entrepreneurship opportunities besides aligning with ESG standards.

Bateriku.com CEO Azarol Faizi said: “Our partnership with RYDE EV is a bold step towards building a smarter, greener mobility future for Malaysians. By merging innovation with social responsibility, weʼre not just supporting the EV ecosystem, weʼre creating a new wave of opportunities for our BHeroes and contributing meaningfully to national sustainability goals.ˮ

RYDE EV CEO Syed Ahmad Faiz said that working alongside Bateriku.com allows them to scale their EV technology to the grassroots. “From quick-swap stations to converting petrol vehicles into clean EVs, this partnership is about making green mobility accessible for everyone ,and thatʼs a future worth driving towards.”