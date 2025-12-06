BAuto posts RM34.6m pre-tax profit for Q4, declares 1.5 sen interim dividend

PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) reported group revenue of RM528.6 million and profit before tax (PBT) of RM34.6 million for the fourth quarter ended April 30, 2025 (Q4’25), compared to RM937.5 million and RM130.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarter last year.

In a statement, the company said group revenue declined by RM408.9 million (-43.6%), mainly due to a drop in sales volume from its Mazda and Kia domestic operations, as they were significantly impacted by the continuous influx of Chinese-made vehicles into the market, which are competitively priced.

In line with lower group revenue, the group’s PBT recorded a decline of RM95.9 million (-73.5%) compared to Q4’24, which included gains that were recognised from the closure of its Peugeot operation in March 2024.

The group had also accounted for expenses relating to its employees’ share scheme, amounting to RM1.2 million in Q4’25 compared to RM1.4 million in Q4’24.

For the financial year ended April 30, 2025 (FY25), the group reported revenue and PBT of RM2.62 billion and RM224.3 million, respectively, compared to RM3.91 billion and RM483.7 million, respectively, in FY24.

Group revenue declined by RM1.29 billion (-32.9%), primarily due to a decrease in sales volume from its Mazda and Kia domestic operations. In line with the decline in revenue, the group’s PBT declined by RM259.4 million (-53.6%) compared to FY24.

The group had also accounted for expenses relating to its employees’ share scheme amounting to RM6.6 million in FY25 compared to RM1.6 million in FY24.

The board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 1.5 sen per share (single-tier) for the financial year ended April 30, 2025, payable on Aug 5. This compares to the previous year’s corresponding quarter (April 30, 2024), when a single-tier dividend of 4.75 sen per share and a special dividend of 7 sen per share were declared.

The first interim dividend of 3.5 sen per share was paid on Nov 6, 2024. A special dividend of 7 sen per share was paid on Dec 30, 2024. The second interim dividend of 3 sen per share was paid on Feb 7, 2025. The third interim dividend of 1.75 sen per share was paid on May 7, 2025.

This brings the total dividend declared for the financial year ended April 30, 2025 to 16.75 sen per share (single-tier), compared to 26 sen per share (single-tier) for the ended April 30, 2024.

On future prospects, BAuto noted that the Malaysian economy registered growth of 4.4% in the first quarter of 2025, driven by steady expansion in domestic demand.

Malaysia’s growth in 2025 will be affected by the escalation in trade tensions and the rapidly-evolving developments surrounding trade tariffs and is expected to be slightly lower than the earlier forecast of 4.5-5.5%.

The total industry volume (TIV) in April of 60,527 units was 16.8% lower (12,177 units) than in March (72,704 units) as a result of the short working month in April due to the Hari Raya festive holidays and high festive deliveries in March.

The year-to-year TIV for the first four months of 2025 was 248,730 units, a decline of 14,320 units (-5.4%) compared to the same period last year of 263,050 units.

BAuto said the automotive sector is expected to register lower growth due to factors such as inflationary pressures, weaker global growth from uncertainties in geopolitical conflicts and outcomes of negotiations on trade tariffs imposed by the United States, which will have an adverse impact on the overall local economy.

“The continuous influx of Chinese marque vehicles had also impacted the sales of other marques in the country.

“The launching of new and/or new facelifts models of the group’s existing and new vehicle marques are still very much dependent on the market sentiments and economic conditions then.

“Premised on the above, the board anticipates the performance of the group for the financial year ending 30 April 2026 to be challenging,“ it said.