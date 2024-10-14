Beacon Hospital leverages cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies

KUALA LUMPUR: Advanced cancer treatment technologies have improved Beacon Hospital’s operational efficiency and patient outcomes, said its consultant clinical oncologist, Datuk Dr Mohamed Ibrahim A Wahid.

As part of its strategic investments, he said, the hospital was the first in Southeast Asia to acquire the Halcyon radiotherapy machine, enabling faster and more efficient treatments for cancer patients.

“This innovation has allowed Beacon to treat up to 90 patients daily, enhancing its capacity without compromising on care quality,” he told SunBiz in an exclusive interview.

By pairing Halcyon with its TrueBeam system, which handles more complex cases requiring extended treatment times, Dr Mohamed Ibrahim noted, Beacon maximises the efficiency of its operations while tailoring treatments to individual patient needs.

“With a workload that demands quick yet precise treatment, these technologies ensure we can treat more patients per day while reducing waiting times and improving treatment outcomes,” he said.

Beyond technology, Dr Mohamed Ibrahim said, Beacon Hospital is focusing on affordability as a key differentiator in the competitive private healthcare sector.

“Through cost-reduction initiatives, the hospital has lowered the price of diagnostic procedures like positron emission tomography scans from RM7,000 to RM2,200, making them accessible to a broader segment of the population. This affordability has been achieved without sacrificing quality, helping the hospital attract a larger patient base.”

Dr Mohamed Ibrahim said that despite the high cost of cancer treatments, Beacon has developed financial strategies that balance innovation with accessibility. “The capital investment in cutting-edge technology is expensive, but by maintaining a high patient volume and offering reasonable prices, we ensure that both our patients and the hospital benefit,” he added.

Additionally, one of Beacon’s key business strategies has been its extensive corporate social responsibility programmes.

“To date, the hospital has allocated over RM76 million towards financial aid for patients who cannot afford treatment, creating strong patient loyalty and trust. These programmes have allowed Beacon to grow its patient base by offering financial assistance for essential treatments, including chemotherapy and innovative targeted therapies, at significantly reduced costs.

For instance, Dr Mohamed Ibrahim said, through partnerships with Pink Ribbon Wellness Foundation, Beacon offers breast cancer chemotherapy at as low as RM500 per cycle, which is far below the standard RM6,000 price. “Such initiatives not only demonstrate the hospital’s commitment to accessible care but also position Beacon as a socially responsible leader in the healthcare market, driving both patient retention and business growth.”

Looking ahead, Dr Mohamed Ibrahim said Beacon is preparing for future growth with plans to open a second facility, Beacon Hospital II, which will add 200 beds to its current capacity.

“The expansion is part of Beacon’s long-term strategy to capture a larger market share in the private healthcare sector by continuously investing in infrastructure and technology. With these advancements, Beacon aims to cement its position as a leader in cancer care while maintaining its focus on affordability and patient-centric care,” he added.