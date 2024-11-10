Beam Group inks MoU with Singapore-based Garranto Academy on AI and tech training

PETALING JAYA: Beam Group (Beam Advisory and Consultancy Services Sdn Bhd and Beam Transit Sdn Bhd ) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Garranto Academy to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and technology-related training to Malaysian corporates.

The MoU was signed by Beam Group principal consultant and CEO Mathuraiveran Marimuthu and Garranto Academy, Singapore founder and CEO Sreemann Mannamu. Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDC) chief programmes officer Soffian Amin witnessed the MoU signing together with Neralakere Somashekhar and Mimi Naim from Garranto Academy Spore and Garranto Academy Malaysia respectively.

The MoU signing ceremony was concluded on Oct 2 on the sidelines of HRDC’s National Human Capital Conference and Exhibition 2024 being held from Oct 2 to 30 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Under the MoU, Beam Group and Garranto will collaborate on offering their subject matter expertise on AI and tech-related training. Among the training programmes being customised are generative AI for internal auditors, accountants and finance professionals and host of other related courses.

Beam is a boutique governance, risk and advisory outfit establish in 2008 with a vision to be the leading provider in the Asean region in the area of learning, executive education and entrepreneurship by optimising practical solutions to its clients. Beam aims to provide cutting-edge professionals in the industry to serve the needs of its client. Beam over the years has advanced itself to organising seminar, conferences on tech-related subjects such RPA, Internet of Things and IR 4.0 conferences.

Founded in 2016, Garranto Academy Singapore has positioned itself as a leader in delivering innovative training across Asia-Pacific region. The academy specialises in future-focused areas such as AI, machine learning, digital banking, cybersecurity and blockchain. Through its collaboration with the Institute of Banking and Finance, Singapore, Garranto has empowered more than 10,000 banking through 25 future skills accredited programmes. Garranto’s presence is in the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, India and Ireland.