KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd (Berjaya Rail), an integrated rail solutions company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEEL Electronic & Engineering Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, to collaborate on turnkey rail projects in Malaysia.

Berjaya Rail is a subsidiary of Berjaya Land Berhad (Berjaya Land), a company listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities with local and international business presence, has expanded its core business to include rail transport. Berjaya Rail is focused on delivering integrated rail solutions and harnessing synergistic partnerships to deliver sustainable rail ecosystems.

Under the MoU, both companies will combine their technical capabilities and innovative

solutions to explore opportunities in the Malaysian rail sector. The collaboration will

focus on deploying cutting-edge integrated electronic systems that streamline operations, improve safety, and ensure seamless connectivity across rail networks.

Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, Group CEO of Berjaya Land and Board Member of Berjaya Rail, shared, “This strategic partnership with ST Engineering aims to harness our combined expertise to deliver world-class rail systems that optimise operational efficiency and elevate the passenger experience. By integrating innovative and sustainable solutions, we are committed to driving economic value and ensuring costeffective advancements in the rail industry.”

“This MoU highlights our shared interest in advancing Malaysia’s rail sector with bestin-class technologies that enhance connectivity and experience for passengers and operational efficiency for operators. We look forward to collaborating with Berjaya Rail

on future rail opportunities in the country,” said Bernard Chow, Head, Mobility Rail

and Road, Urban Solutions, ST Engineering.

The MoU was signed by Farizul Baharom, CEO of Berjaya Rail and Bernard Chow, Head, Mobility Rail and Road, Urban Solutions, ST Engineering.