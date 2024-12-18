Berjaya Corp-led consortium remains committed to KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail project

KUALA LUMPUR: The Berjaya Corporation Bhd-led consortium which took part in MyHSR’s Request for Information exercise for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project announced today that Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB), one of its partners, has decided to leave the consortium to focus on other strategic opportunities.

As a result, MRCB will no longer be part of the KL-SG HSR Consortium.

“The consortium which includes Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), IJM Corporation Bhd and our technical partners such as Deutsche Bahn, Hitachi Rail and Hyundai Rotem will be further strengthened, better aligned with the project’s evolving needs, and will meet the government’s expectations,“ Berjaya Corporation said in a statement.

The company said the consortium and its technical partners are recognised leaders in infrastructure development, engineering, and transport management. Collectively, they bring decades of proven expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver a world-class HSR system that will transform regional connectivity and economic development for Malaysia and to help the nation’s successful transition towards green mobility in the form of the high-speed rail,“ Berjaya Corporation founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun said.