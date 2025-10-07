Berjaya Food anchors WE2025 sponsorship to empower women in trade and investment

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) has been unveiled as a key corporate partner for the Women Entrepreneurs (WE2025) initiative, underscoring the group’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity and the advancement of women in business.

At the sponsorship, partnerships and community initiatives announcement today, WE2025 project director Michelle Lau said BFood’s support signals a strong vote of confidence in the forum’s mission to open new pathways for women in trade, investment, leadership and economic participation.

“We are honoured to have Berjaya Food on board as a key sponsor of WE2025. Their commitment to inclusivity and community building mirrors our own values and goals,” she said in her speech.

Lau noted that BFood’s contribution extends beyond financial sponsorship, highlighting its track record in driving meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes across the country. “The company has consistently demonstrated leadership in community initiatives, from sustainability to youth empowerment, and now in championing women entrepreneurs,” she said.

Lau emphasised that the partnership is more than symbolic, describing it as a practical collaboration aimed at scaling opportunities for women-led businesses.

“With Berjaya Food’s support, WE2025 will be able to amplify our efforts in building platforms that empower women to participate more meaningfully in trade and investment. We are creating an ecosystem where women are not only included but can thrive as leaders and innovators,” she said.

Lau told reporters later that inclusivity remains central to the initiative’s design. “It is not just about convening women entrepreneurs, but about ensuring that the business community, policymakers and corporate partners all come together to drive impact. Partnerships like this one with Berjaya Food give us the resources and credibility to make that possible.”

The WE2025 forum will be held on Nov 25-27 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur. It is expected to bring together more than 2,000 delegates from across the region, including government leaders, corporate executives, investors, academics and grassroots entrepreneurs.

According to Lau, the agenda will feature plenary discussions, trade showcases, networking platforms and targeted capacity-building programmes designed to unlock opportunities for women-led enterprises.

“WE2025 is not just an event. It is a movement to reshape the narrative around women in business and to chart a roadmap for long-term progress. Our goal is to catalyse systemic change that outlives the forum itself,” she said.

The sponsorship framework, spearheaded by BFood, will be complemented by other strategic partners and community-driven collaborations in the coming months.

Lau stressed that the initiative aims to leave a lasting legacy. “We want to see tangible results, more women-owned businesses gaining market access, more investment flowing into women-led ventures and more role models inspiring the next generation.”

Asked about future collaborations, she noted that WE2025 will continue to expand its partnership base. “This is only the beginning. Berjaya Food’s leadership sets the tone and we are in talks with other organisations that share our vision. The more partners we bring in, the stronger the impact we can create,” Lau told reporters.

The sponsorship reflects BFood’s growing profile as a corporate leader in social responsibility and inclusivity. The group, best known for its Starbucks and Kenny Rogers Roasters franchises, has in recent years invested in initiatives ranging from environmental sustainability to community outreach programmes.

By aligning with WE2025, BFood is positioning itself not only as a commercial player but also as a catalyst for broader societal change, said Lau. “When companies like Berjaya Food step forward, it sends a powerful message that business can and should be a force for good.”

Lau concluded by reiterating the importance of collaboration. “No single organisation can achieve this vision alone. It takes the combined efforts of businesses, governments, civil society and communities to create the kind of ecosystem where women can excel. Partnerships like this one are the cornerstone of that journey.:

She expressed confidence that the Berjaya Food-WE2025 partnership will inspire more corporations to align their CSR commitments with empowerment and inclusivity goals.

“As we move forward, we are building not just for the present, but for the generations to come. Together, we can create a future where women entrepreneurs are recognised, supported and celebrated as drivers of economic growth,” Lau said.