Berjaya Food International brings Paris Baguette to UAE via tie-up with Samaya Food Investments

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Food International Sdn Bhd (BFI), a subsidiary of Berjaya Food Bhd, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Samaya Food Investments LLC to bring the renowned Paris Baguette bakery cafe brand to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The strategic partnership aims to introduce the iconic Paris Baguette experience to the vibrant and cosmopolitan market of the UAE, marking an important milestone in BFI’s expansion abroad. It also signifies a shared commitment to deliver premium quality baked goods and cafe offerings that have made Paris Baguette a household name globally.

Paris Baguette is globally recognised for its freshly baked pastries, signature cakes and innovative cafe dining experiences, with a strong presence in key markets across Asia, Europe and North America. The brand’s entry into the UAE will cater to the growing demand for high-quality bakery offerings and premium dining experiences in the region.

“We are excited to collaborate with Samaya Food Investments to bring Paris Baguette’s distinctive offerings to the UAE. In 2024, BFI announced its expansion into Thailand and Brunei as part of our strategic growth in Asean. This new partnership in the UAE marks a pivotal step as we extend our footprint beyond Asean and venture into the dynamic Middle Eastern market,” said Berjaya Food group CEO Datuk Sydney Quays.

Samaya Food Investments CEO Amer Al Ahbabi, CEO remarked, “We are delighted to establish our partnership with Berjaya Food International. The trust and collaboration between our companies have been built over the years through our successful work with Berjaya Corporation, which continues to innovate the Kenny Rogers Roasters experience and grow the chain globally. As the master franchisee and operator of Kenny Rogers Roasters in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we look forward to delivering the same success with Paris Baguette.”

The first Paris Baguette outlet in the UAE is expected to be announced soon, with details on location and opening date to follow. This expansion aligns with BFI’s strategic vision to grow its portfolio of international food and beverage brands across key markets.