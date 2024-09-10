Berjaya Food to open Paris Baguette stores in Brunei and Thailand

PETALING JAYA: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the Asean region, Berjaya Food International (BFI), a subsidiary of Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood), has inked a master franchise agreement with Paris Baguette Southeast Asia granting BFI the exclusive rights to introduce and operate Paris Baguette stores in Brunei and Thailand.

The agreement marks a significant step in the brand’s regional expansion and signals the next phase in BFood’s strategic growth, following its successful launch of the first Paris Baguette store in the Philippines in April and its second store in September this year.

BFood is now focused on replicating that success in Brunei and Thailand with plans to open several stores across both markets by quarter three of 2025.

“We are excited to extend Paris Baguette’s reach into Brunei and Thailand, two vibrant markets with growing demand for premium café experiences,” said BFood group CEO Datuk Sydney Quays

“This expansion aligns with our long-term vision of introducing world-class dining concepts to the global market. We want our stores to be welcoming spaces where people can gather, work, and enjoy the little moments over a cup of coffee or a fresh pastry. It’s this sense of connection that resonates with our customers, and it’s a core part of what makes Paris Baguette unique,” he added.

The expansion into Brunei and Thailand reflects BFood’s commitment to establishing a stronger footprint in underserved markets, tapping into the rising café culture in these nations. The company aims to offer a blend of local flavours alongside Paris Baguette’s signature products, ensuring each store caters to the unique tastes of its customers.

SPC Group president and CEO Hur Jin-Soo shared his enthusiasm for the brand’s growing global footprint. “Paris Baguette has become a symbol of excellence, with over 4,000 locations worldwide, and we are thrilled to partner with Berjaya Food again to bring our bakery café concept to Brunei and Thailand. Our commitment to quality, through our ‘Sangmidang’ philosophy of perfecting every product, ensures that customers in these new markets will receive the same exceptional experience that has made Paris Baguette a household name.”

Paris Baguette’s signature blend of French-inspired pastries, cakes, and breads with a Korean twist has helped the brand achieve remarkable success globally, boasting stores across the United States, Europe, and Asia. With its focus on artisanal craftsmanship and high-quality ingredients, Paris Baguette is poised to make a lasting impression on customers in Brunei and Thailand.

With the planned expansion into Brunei and Thailand, BFood is setting the foundation for long-term growth across the region. As part of their broader strategy, the company is also exploring new opportunities to introduce other international brands under its portfolio to global markets, further solidifying its position as a leader in the food and beverage industry.

As Paris Baguette enters these new markets, customers in Brunei and Thailand can look forward to a world-class bakery café experience that fuses French-inspired elegance with local flavor, all while staying true to its heritage of quality and innovation.