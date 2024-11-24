Berjaya Hartanah launches luxury OAKA Residences in Bukit Jalil with RM373m GDV

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Hartanah Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berjaya Land Bhd, has launched OAKA Residences, a luxury residential development in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, with a gross development value (GDV) of RM373 million.

Berjaya Land Bhd executive director Tan Tee Ming said they expect a third of the development to be sold within six months.

“We have a handful of bookings at the moment. And 10% of our previous buyers will end up buying quite soon,” he told reporters at the launch on Friday.

The confidence stemmed from the location in Bukit Jalil as highly desirable among Malaysians because of its strategic location near Kuala Lumpur city centre and its abundance of greenery that combines a balance between urban accessibility and natural tranquility.

“Bukit Jalil is a thriving neighbourhood, and with OAKA Residences, residents can enjoy easy access to top-notch amenities, renowned educational institutions and healthcare facilities. We are excited to introduce OAKA Residences as a vibrant, well-connected urban sanctuary in Bukit Jalil. It’s all about enhancing convenience, making daily life smoother, and providing everything residents need right at their doorstep,” Tan said.

He added that Berjaya’s developments in Bukit Jalil stand out due to their proximity to the Bukit Jalil Golf Course.

“As the company owns the golf course and golf club, all their residential projects in the area are strategically located around it, ensuring that buyers enjoy exclusive golf course views. This feature distinguishes Berjaya’s properties from competitors in the area,” he said.