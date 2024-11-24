Berjaya Hartanah launches luxury OAKA Residences in Bukit Jalil with RM373m GDV

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Hartanah Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berjaya Land Bhd, has launched OAKA Residences, a luxury residential development in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, with a gross development value (GDV) of RM373 million.
Berjaya Land Bhd executive director Tan Tee Ming said they expect a third of the development to be sold within six months.
“We have a handful of bookings at the moment. And 10% of our previous buyers will end up buying quite soon,” he told reporters at the launch on Friday.
The confidence stemmed from the location in Bukit Jalil as highly desirable among Malaysians because of its strategic location near Kuala Lumpur city centre and its abundance of greenery that combines a balance between urban accessibility and natural tranquility.
“Bukit Jalil is a thriving neighbourhood, and with OAKA Residences, residents can enjoy easy access to top-notch amenities, renowned educational institutions and healthcare facilities. We are excited to introduce OAKA Residences as a vibrant, well-connected urban sanctuary in Bukit Jalil. It’s all about enhancing convenience, making daily life smoother, and providing everything residents need right at their doorstep,” Tan said.
He added that Berjaya’s developments in Bukit Jalil stand out due to their proximity to the Bukit Jalil Golf Course.
“As the company owns the golf course and golf club, all their residential projects in the area are strategically located around it, ensuring that buyers enjoy exclusive golf course views. This feature distinguishes Berjaya’s properties from competitors in the area,” he said.
Tan said Berjaya has been developing properties in Bukit Jalil for over 20 years. He mentioned that properties in the area, including earlier Berjaya developments, have seen significant appreciation in value over time.
“Buyers not only enjoy quality living spaces but also benefit financially, as their property investments here typically increase in value,” he added.
Berjaya Land Bhd group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said OAKA Residences represents a significant milestone as its 15th development in Bukit Jalil.
“As pioneers in transforming this vibrant locale, we remain committed to enhancing its growth and prestige. Building on the success of The Tropika. We are confident that OAKA Residences embodies Berjaya Land’s unwavering pursuit of excellence, innovation, and superior quality. We are optimistic that this distinguished development will captivate discerning buyers and stand as a hallmark of sophistication within a flourishing community,” he added.
The freehold development spans 2.2 acres, offering 350 low-density units designed for modern, family-oriented living. Each unit features a private lanai or balcony with sizes from 882 square feet (two-bedroom) to 1,509 square feet (three-bedroom), with prices starting from RM880 per square foot. Each unit comes with two to three dedicated car park slots.
Key amenities include an infinity pool, a rooftop sky garden with a pavilion for gatherings, a children’s playground, and a half-court basketball court, all catering to a multigenerational lifestyle. OAKA Residences also features pet-friendly living.
OAKA Residences has easy access to shopping, dining, and recreational options, including Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall, Tropika Commercial Retail and Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort. The development is also close to educational institutions such as International Medical University and Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation.
Additionally, Columbia Asia Hospital is located within a 1km radius, offering residents easy access to top-quality medical care, further enhancing the appeal of OAKA Residences’s prime location, which is connected to major highways such as Shah Alam Expressway, Maju Expressway and Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway. Public transit is also accessible with three light rail transit stations located within a 3km radius.
OAKA Residences is now open for viewing by prospective homeowners.