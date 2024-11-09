Berjaya Sompo wins three coveted titles at Global Brand Awards 2024

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sompo Insurance Bhd is a triple winner at the Global Brand Awards 2024, securing three coveted titles, underscoring the Malaysian general insurer’s continued innovation and excellence in delivering customer-focused solutions.

The awards won are the Most Innovative Motor Insurance Brand – SOMPO Motor & SOMPO MotorSafe; Most Innovative Mobile Application in General Insurance – MySOMPO and Best Travel Insurance – SOMPO TravelSafe+

“We are deeply grateful to the entire Berjaya Sompo team for their hard work and dedication, which have made these prestigious awards possible. This recognition is a testament to our collective efforts in driving innovation and delivering exceptional insurance solutions. It also reflects our commitment to our vision of ‘We Are Here with You’ and our mission of ‘Insurance Made Easy for You’, said Berjaya Sompo Insurance CEO Tan Sek Kee.

SOMPO Motor and SOMPO MotorSafe, recognised under “The Good Drivers” initiative, have revolutionised the motor insurance landscape in Malaysia by introducing special perils coverage as a standard feature. This strategic move addresses climate-related risks, offering protection against floods and other natural disasters. Additionally, Berjaya Sompo’s green initiative, which supports windscreen chip repair instead of full replacement, aligns with its broader sustainability goals, reducing waste and repair costs.

The award-winning MySOMPO mobile app exemplifies Berjaya Sompo’s dedication to customer-centric digital innovation. Since its launch in March 2023, the app has recorded close to 25,000 downloads. MySOMPO empowers customers with features such as 24-hour roadside assistance, an e-medical card, and the ability to submit and track claims effortlessly. This app’s recognition as the Most Innovative Mobile Application highlights Berjaya Sompo’s leadership in enhancing customer experience through digital tools.

Berjaya Sompo’s commitment to safeguarding travellers is exemplified by SOMPO TravelSafe+, honoured as the Best Travel Insurance. SOMPO TravelSafe+ also offers unlimited Emergency Medical Evacuation and Repatriation. Besides that, SOMPO TravelSafe+ covers many other potential risks, such as baggage delay/loss, loss of money and personal documents, and disruptions in your transportation plans like delays, overbooking, misconnection, and rerouting.