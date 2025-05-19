Betamek, SiGenex in genomics diagnostics tie-up

KUALA LUMPUR: Betamek Bhd, an original design manufacturer and a player in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) for the automotive industry, through its wholly owned subsidiary Betamek Research Sdn Bhd (BRSB) entered into a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) with SiGenex Global Holdings Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company in development of technologies for point of care genetic testing, with the signing taking place yesterday at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The collaboration aims to jointly explore a framework in consultation, cooperation and collaboration to leverage on the information, experience, technology and technical assistance between the parties for a speedier and more cost-effective next-generation artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated genomics diagnostic and sequencing solution.

Under the MoC, BRSB will leverage its engineering and electronics manufacturing expertise to support the design-for-manufacturing and assembly of SiGenex’s proprietary Benchtop Integrated Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platform, which utilises cutting-edge Digital Microfluidics (DMF) technology for cost-effective, high-precision DNA/RNA sequencing.

The collaboration encompasses the development of manufacturing protocols, establishment of ISO and GMP-compliant facilities, and provision of end-to-end engineering and R&D support for scale-up.

Furthermore, BRSB will also assist in setting up dedicated production lines for DMF sample cartridges and platform components, while SiGenex will contribute the necessary technical specifications, engineering support, and global commercialisation strategy including pilot testing via hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

Betamak executive director Muhammad Fauzi Abd Ghani said, “This collaboration marks an important diversification milestone for Betamek as we apply our EMS and R&D capabilities beyond automotive electronics into the high-value biotech sector. SiGenex’s breakthrough NGS platform aligns with our strategic vision to become a regional centre for precision manufacturing and smart diagnostics assembly. We are confident this partnership will open up new innovation and commercial opportunities across the region.”

Once successfully validated, SiGenex intends to exclusively outsource the manufacturing and assembly of its NGS platforms and cartridges to Betamek for the Asia region, subject to a future binding agreement that will define pricing, quality standards, and production terms. Both parties will continue working towards a definitive agreement within the next 12 months, with the aim of formalising a long-term commercial manufacturing partnership.

The collaboration showcases Betamek’s shift into new tech domains, driving long-term growth through innovation while supporting Malaysia’s role as a regional medtech hub.