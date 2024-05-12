Beverly Group installs smart parking at Milla Residence

PETALING JAYA: Beverly Group has partnered with Parktech Solutions to introduce the Automated Car Parking System (ACPS) developed by South Korean Samjung Tech at Milla Residence, Quartz Wangsa Maju.

According to a press statement, it is set to become one of the largest ACPS installations in Asean. This system will feature 2,358 parking bays and 21 car lifts.

Natural Resources and Environ-mental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the collaboration between Beverly Group and Samjung Tech on the Automated Car Parking System at Milla Residence is a step toward Malaysia’s sustainability goals.

“As we advance carbon reduction and eco-friendly urban developments, initiatives like these set an example of how technology can contribute to a greener, healthier living environment,” he said.

As the first of its scale in the region, the ACPS is designed to streamline parking operations and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with Malaysia’s Environmental, Social, and Governance and Green Building Index goals. By cutting the time and fuel spent on traditional parking searches, the system offers an environmentally friendly solution, minimising idling emissions by up to 30% and reducing land usage through its vertical design.

Beverly Group CEO Derick Lim said the collaboration with Samjung Tech goes to show how advanced technology can support greener living – enhancing convenience while actively contributing to the environmental goals.

“Milla Residence supports the EkoSetiawangsa initiative by the Natural Resources and Environ-mental Sustainability Ministry, which aims to transform Setia-wangsa into an ‘urban eco-district’ that fosters a sustainable lifestyle.

“Through the ACPS and other sustainable features, Beverly Group is committed to eco-friendly urban development by reducing the carbon footprint of traditional par-king solutions – starting with Milla Residence,” Lim added.

Samjung Tech Co Ltd president and CEO Choi Jong Wan said the system for Milla Residence is customised to balance modernity with reliability.

“We are doubling test runs to ensure faultless initial operations, with our engineers on-site post-commissioning to fine-tune performance. Above all, our customer satisfaction team in Malaysia will be there monthly to conduct proactive inspections and keep everything running seamlessly, giving residents complete peace of mind,” he said.

ACPS technology allows residents and visitors to simply park at designated entry points on the ground level, turn off the engine, and walk away, leaving the automated system to handle vehicle storage and retrieval.

This experience eliminates the need for residents to navigate complex parking structures, while also creating a safer environment by minimising human interaction within the parking area.

Milla Residence is a serviced apartment within the 16.5-acre Quartz Wangsa Maju enclave, located near the Sri Rampai LRT station and the upcoming Rejang MRT station.

With a selection of layouts ranging from 657 sq ft to 1,249 sq ft, Milla accommodates young professionals to multigenerational families, with options that include two to five bedrooms.

Its duplex design features double-volume ceilings. Moreover, Milla Residence is equipped with security features such as an automatic number-plate recognition system and cleaning robots to ensure a safe and pristine environment for all residents.

To encourage eco-friendly living, Beverly Group is also working with Maybank on Green Home Financing for Milla Residence.

This financing option covers up to 95% of the home’s purchase price, with an additional 5% allocated for associated costs like credit insurance, takaful, legal fees, valuation, and stamp duty.

Designed specifically for certified green home developments, the Maybank Green Home Financing aims to support Malaysians in their journey toward sustainable living and incentivise investment in eco-conscious housing.