MCBA urges calm for Malaysian businesses amid Cambodia-Thailand tensions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-Cambodia Business Association (MCBA) has urged Malaysian businesses in Cambodia to remain composed and take proactive steps following recent tensions along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

President Datuk Seri Ricky Yaw assured members that the association will provide timely updates and guidance to maintain business stability.

“The long-standing development of Malaysian businesses in Cambodia is built on mutual trust, stability, and regional cooperation. In light of the recent localised tensions near the border, we urge the business community to respond calmly, rationally and proactively, while strengthening information access and internal preparedness,” he said.

Yaw emphasised MCBA’s role as a reliable support system for businesses in the region, highlighting the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration.

“We firmly believe that with ongoing communication and collaboration, the strong cooperation between Malaysia and Cambodia will continue to flourish, with many opportunities ahead,” he added.

MCBA has introduced measures to assist businesses, including promoting stability through dialogue, improving information-sharing mechanisms, and reinforcing confidence in Cambodia’s investment potential.

“MCBA believes Cambodia’s fundamentals as an emerging market remain sound and its development potential remains promising,” the statement said, while urging businesses to prioritise safety when assessing opportunities. - Bernama