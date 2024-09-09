Binastra bags record RM574.4m contract to build Bukit Jalil data centre

PETALING JAYA: Binastra Corporation Bhd has secured a RM574.4 million contract from Exsim Jalil Link Sdn Bhd to design, construct, test and commission the main building works for Phase 2 of a proposed data centre development in Bukit Jalil, Kiuala Lumpur.

The building works include a five-storey data centre block, office spaces and electrical substation, among other facilities. Construction of the proposed data centre is expected to begin on Oct 1 with a target completion date within 16 months.

Binastra (formerly known as Comintel Corporation Bhd) has been actively pursuing new contracts to bolster its order book. To date, Binastra has secured RM2.5 billion in new contracts for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2025 (FY25).

To put this into perspective, this RM2.5 billion has already far exceeded the combined value of total contracts won for the two preceding financial years.

The proposed data centre representis the group’s largest single contract ever secured, and has led to an all-time high outstanding order book of RM3.3 billion. The latest contract, secured through wholly owned subsidiary Binastra Builders Sdn Bhd, will be the group’s 11th contract for FY25.

Binastra managing director Datuk Jackson Tan Kak Seng said: “After being entrusted with Phase 1 of this data centre development project in 2023, which is expected to be completed by end of 2024 and successfully tenanted by Singapore-based technology company, Aperia Cloud Services, we are humbled to be given the responsibility of overseeing the second phase of this proposed data centre through this latest contract. Our quality craftsmanship and timely project delivery have solidified our client’s confidence in us. This contract is a reflection of our clients’ continued trust in our capabilities to take on more complex design and build projects.”

He emphasised Binastra’s commitment to sustainability, “As we move into Phase 2, we will collaborate closely with our client and engineers to incorporate enhanced environmental, social, and governance features, ensuring the development aligns with global sustainability standards.”