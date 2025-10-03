BNM launches national financial literacy strategy 2026-2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia has launched the National Strategy for Financial Literacy 2026-2030 with a broader vision and stronger commitment.

Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the strategy is anchored on three complementary priorities of inclusion, digitalisation, and monitoring.

He explained that inclusion ensures every segment of society benefits regardless of age, income, or location.

Digitalisation opens the way for financial education that is more accessible, interactive, and cost-effective.

Monitoring through clear indicators will ensure all parties move in tandem with transparent outcome measurement.

Abdul Rasheed expressed confidence that this new strategy can trigger a major shift in the nation’s financial literacy level.

The governor highlighted that NS2.0 emphasises Malaysia’s strength in Islamic finance with shariah principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability.

These principles enrich the financial literacy approach while offering ethical choices aligned with universal values.

Abdul Rasheed stressed that financial literacy represents a whole-of-nation effort requiring collective responsibility.

The Financial Education Network is establishing a National Coordination Office to strengthen coordination beginning January 2026.

This office will house representatives from BNM, Securities Commission Malaysia, Employees Provident Fund, and Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency.

BNM stated that NS2.0 sets out five strategic focus areas to help Malaysians manage finances better at different life stages.

The strategy carries the theme Building a Strong Financial Future with several key initiatives.

Stronger collaboration with industries, communities, and grassroots groups will broaden the Financial Education Network’s reach.

Greater support will be provided for vulnerable households and communities with limited financial service access.

Customised advisory services will be developed to suit the specific needs of different community groups.

NS2.0 includes a robust monitoring and evaluation framework with measurable targets and clear key performance indicators.

This framework ensures transparent, evidence-based implementation responsive to evolving Malaysian needs.

The launch event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, and Securities Commission Malaysia chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi. – Bernama