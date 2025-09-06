KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s international reserves grew marginally to US$119.60 billion (RM506.63 billion) as at May 30, 2025, from US$119.10 billion (RM504.51 billion) recorded as at May 15, 2025, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.0 months of imports of goods and services, and is 0.9 times the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$106.4 billion), the International Monetary Fund reserve position (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.8 billion), gold (US$3.8 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM627.92 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM530 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.92 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM4.26 million), loans and advances (RM27.00 billion), land and buildings (RM4.58 billion), and other assets (RM49.16 billion).

The central bank said total capital and liabilities amounted to RM627.92 billion, comprising paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM193.24 billion), currency in circulation (RM172.90 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM131.81 billion), federal government deposits (RM5.44 billion), other deposits (RM82.37 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM10.56 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.38 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.12 billion).