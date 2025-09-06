PADANG RENGAS: Opposition leaders should accept reality and stop making excuses to deny the various positive changes and benefits currently being implemented by the government, said the Finance Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

He dismissed claims that the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, merely looks strong because the opposition is weak.

On the contrary, he said the strength of the MADANI Government stems from the hard work of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, as well as the unique multi-ethnic composition of its component parties, all working towards a better future for the country.

“The government has planned various initiatives and strategies, including programmes aimed at laying a strong foundation to revitalise the nation’s economy and improve the people’s well-being.

“We are not saying everything is perfect, but the government is making efforts to introduce clear policies to enhance public well-being in various areas such as the quality of education, healthcare and equitable direct assistance to the people,” he said.

He said this when met by Bernama at the Korban Perdana MADANI Programme and Kenduri Rakyat for the Padang Rengas parliamentary constituency at the Dewan Terbuka Masjid Al-Taufiqiyah Chuar Kati here today.

Muhammad Kamil said Anwar and the Cabinet are fully committed to improving the country’s economic performance while maintaining political stability.

“We can see the indicators today — such as economic growth, unemployment rate, poverty level, inflation, trade and investment, as well as the country’s fiscal position.

“The unemployment rate is stable, and poverty and inflation rates have declined. The Gross Domestic Product and total trade are both expanding, showing that our country is now on the right track,” he said.

He added that these achievements prove the effectiveness of the MADANI Government’s economic policies and governance in ensuring inclusive and resilient development.