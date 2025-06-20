BNM’s international reserves rise to US$119.9b

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Bernama) -- The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) increased marginally to US$119.9 billion (US$1=RM4.24) as at June 13, 2025, from US$119.60 billion recorded as at May 30, 2025.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.0 months of imports of goods and services, and is 0.9 times the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$106.7 billion), the International Monetary Fund reserve position (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.8 billion), gold (US$3.8 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM630.55 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM531.12 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.91 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM4.26 million), loans and advances (RM27.08 billion), land and buildings (RM4.58 billion), and other assets (RM50.57 billion).

BNM said total capital and liabilities amounted to RM630.55 billion, comprising paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM194.93 billion), currency in circulation (RM172.73 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM127.93 billion), federal government deposits (RM10.53 billion), other deposits (RM82.23 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM10.55 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.38 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.13 billion).