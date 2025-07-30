Melaka JPJ issues 153 summonses for seatbelt violations

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 153 summonses to express and tour bus drivers as well as passengers for failing to wear seatbelts between July 1 and yesterday.

Its director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop said 135 summonses were issued to passengers, and 18 to drivers.

“The violations were detected through undercover officers and regular enforcement operations. The seatbelt rule has been mandatory for express and tourist buses since July 1,” she said after a special joint operation by Melaka JPJ and other agencies at Batu Berendam here last night.

She added that to raise awareness, JPJ has held engagement sessions with express and tour bus operators and provided promotional materials for display in buses.

Earlier, during the operation, a 33-year-old motorcyclist was fined for not having a licence and riding a Honda Wave motorcycle that was found to be unsafe.

The integrated operation, involving over 70 enforcement officers, checked 745 vehicles and issued penalties for 197 offences. - Bernama