NFL NYC office closed until Aug 8 after shooting, says Goodell

NEW YORK: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a memo that the league’s New York office will remain closed until at least August 8 following a deadly shooting at their headquarters. The incident occurred on Monday when a gunman, identified by police as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, opened fire in the high-rise building, killing four people and injuring an NFL employee.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims and their families, and we are deeply grateful for the first responders and medical staff who acted so quickly and continue to provide care,“ Goodell wrote. He also expressed support for the injured employee, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers remain especially with our colleague who was impacted. He is currently surrounded by his family and members of the NFL community.”

The NFL’s Manhattan office at 345 Park Ave. will remain closed, with on-site employees instructed to work remotely. “We ask that you do not attempt to enter the building until we confirm that it is ready for us to return,“ Goodell added.

To support employees, the league will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday. “We are strongest when we come together and support one another,“ Goodell wrote. “This has been a challenging time for our entire team. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another.”

Goodell concluded with a message of hope: “In the midst of this difficult time, we hold on to hope and optimism for healing and brighter days ahead.” - AFP