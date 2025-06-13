Boeing shares drop nearly 5 pct after Air India crash

ISTANBUL: Boeing shares fell nearly 5 per cent on Thursday following a fatal crash involving an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner, marking the first such accident for the aircraft model, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Air India Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, crashed into a medical college shortly after take-off from the city of Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 UK citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. The crew included two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

The price of a Boeing share in New York was $203.75 as of 16:15 EDT.