Bonia re-enters Japan, eyes global expansion

PETALING JAYA: Bonia Corporation Bhd, Malaysia’s luxury leather goods brand, is eyeing global expansion and has re-entered Japan’s market with its flagship showroom in Tokyo’s Ginza district, a hub for fashion trends.

In a statement to SunBiz, Bonia said it is exploring global growth opportunities with key partners.

“While we’re in the early stages, we’re focused on sharing our craftsmanship and heritage with a wider audience worldwide,” it said.

When asked about future markets, Bonia remained tight-lipped. “Still exploring,” the company said.

Bonia Ginza Showroom & Shop held a grand opening from Sept 10 to 13, showcasing the latest Bonia 2024 autumn/winter collection.

Bonia said the Ginza showroom marks an important step in the company’s international growth, positioning it alongside global luxury brands in a highly competitive market. This move also represents a milestone for Malaysian luxury brands on the global stage.

Bonia Ginza Showroom & Shop is the first official Bonia flagship store in Japan. It showcases the latest global collections and features exclusive Ginza items. It also serves as a community space for various communication events with Bonia fans and business networking with buyers worldwide considering handling Bonia products.

Historically, Bonia’s official collection first landed in Japan in 1997. Over the next 15 years, Bonia steadily grew its fan base in Japan, but in 2013, due to contractual reasons, Bonia withdrew from the Japanese market.

“Subsequently, the market became disorganised, with non-licensed Bonia products appearing on auction sites, which was a great disappointment for us,” it said.

With this expansion, Bonia said it aims to build a stronger international presence and taking Malaysia’s craftsmanship to new audiences.

The history of Bonia goes back nearly half a century. In 1974, the founder, Chiang Sang Sem, a Malaysian who was still an unknown leather craftsman at the time, visited Italy for work.

While there, he encountered a work by the legendary 16th-century sculptor Giambologna in the city and was captivated by the timeless and sophisticated beauty of the craftsmanship. This sparked the brand image of “Bonia” in his mind, and upon returning to Malaysia, Chiang immediately began working on launching the Bonia brand.

Since its founding, Bonia has released collections of bags, accessories, footwear, watches and eyewear. Like Giambologna’s works, Bonia said, these items are crafted with great care, aiming to be true luxury pieces that customers can cherish and use for a long time in their lives.