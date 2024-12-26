Bright Packaging to enhance capabilities, strengthen global presence in 2025

PETALING JAYA: Bright Packaging Industry Bhd has disclosed its strategic focus for 2025, emphasising enhanced operational capabilities and a fortified global presence.

Executive deputy chairman Nik Mustapha Muhamad said despite navigating a challenging landscape in 2024, marked by geopolitical conflicts, the company has demonstrated resilience and remains committed to growth.

Nik Mustapha highlighted that Bright Packaging’s reputation for premium-quality tobacco and liquor packaging continues to be a cornerstone of its success.

“With longstanding relationships with major customers like Philip Morris, Diageo, Unilever and Procter & Gamble, the company remains a trusted partner in the supply chains of global household and luxury brands. Its specialised services, including lamination, coating, and metallised film lamination, distinguish it as a leader in the industry,” he said in the company’s annual report filed with Bursa Malaysia.

He said a key driver of Bright Packaging’s success is its ability to meet stringent quality standards imposed by its customers.

“These standards, combined with the industry’s capital-intensive nature, create significant entry barriers for competitors. This unique position has enabled the company to maintain its market leadership and secure long-term growth opportunities,“ he added.

Nik Mustapha noted that the company’s products reach more than 15 countries, including Russia, Germany, Australia and China, ensuring a global footprint that supports the packaging needs of fast-moving consumer goods.

Bright Packaging’s operational excellence ensures that its products, often associated with household and luxury brands, play a pivotal role in shaping its customers’ product image, he said.

In financial year 2024, Bright Packaging reported revenue of RM52.5 million, a decline from RM61.9 million in 2023. However, the company’s gross profit improved significantly, increasing to RM8.5 million from RM7.7 million in the previous year. The growth reflects the company’s ability to optimise its operations and adapt to shifting market conditions despite external challenges.

Bright Packaging’s net profit stood at RM2.6 million in 2024, with earnings per share (EPS) of 1.25 sen. This compares to a net profit of RM5.4 million and EPS of 2.45 sen in 2023, primarily due to higher unrealised foreign exchange losses amounting to RM1.7 million.

The company maintained a robust financial position, with other financial assets and cash reserves totalling RM52.3 million and a healthy net working capital of RM73.7 million.

Looking ahead, Nik Mustapha said Bright Packaging is poised to invest further in operational efficiency and innovation.

“By leveraging its existing strengths and fostering deeper customer relationships, the company aims to sustain its market leadership and drive future growth. Plans to enhance capabilities, streamline processes, and expand its portfolio underscore its commitment to delivering greater value to customers worldwide.”

Nik Mustapha noted that Bright Packaging, with its resilient foundation, strong financial position, and clear strategic vision, is well-positioned to thrive in 2025.

“As it continues to adapt to evolving market dynamics, the company remains focused on creating long-term value for stakeholders and strengthening its role as a key player in the global packaging industry,“ he said.