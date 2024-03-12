BrioHR advances digital changes in workforce management among Southeast Asian companies

PETALING JAYA: As Southeast Asia continues to grow rapidly and become one of the world’s fastest-developing economic areas, BrioHR, a top provider of comprehensive human resources management solutions, is taking the lead in advancing digital changes in workforce management.

With Malaysia’s strong position and government support, BrioHR is assisting companies in improving their operations, ensuring they follow rules and creating a more flexible and motivated workforce.

In a statement issued today, BrioHR said Malaysia is emerging as a major business centre for the Global South.

“This is backed by its expected economic growth of 4.5% in 2024 and forward-thinking policies outlined in the 2025 Budget, which invest heavily in digital advancements and workforce training. These plans perfectly match BrioHR’s services, which are already helping small and medium-sized enterprises and large international companies in the area,” it added.

BrioHR senior adviser and investor Georg Chmiel said: “The Malaysian government’s push for mandatory social security contributions and enhanced payroll systems under the 2025 Budget marks a turning point for HR management.”

With more than 34 million residents and an urbanisation rate of over 78%, he added, Malaysia is uniquely positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s workforce evolution.

BrioHR provides a comprehensive suite of tools, including payroll automation, performance management and employee engagement solutions. These features allow businesses to manage complex compliance requirements, such as the expanded social security contributions of up to 20% of monthly wages.

Chmiel said, “BrioHR’s data-driven solutions ensure companies can comply with Malaysia’s updated HR mandates while optimising productivity. This isn’t just about ticking regulatory boxes, it’s about creating workplaces where talent thrives.”

Southeast Asia’s digital economy is projected to reach US$1 trillion (RM4.47 trillion) by 2030, with Malaysia playing a pivotal role as an innovation hub. Supported by infrastructure investments and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s vision to attract global investors, companies such as BrioHR are laying the groundwork for sustained growth.

“Malaysia’s digital-first approach and focus on empowering SMEs make it the ideal launchpad for HR technology innovation,” Chmiel stated. “BrioHR is enabling businesses to attract, retain, and nurture talent, addressing the region’s pressing workforce challenges.”

He shared that there are 6.5 million small and medium businesses in Southeast Asia, and Malaysia has a huge opportunity to innovate in human resources. BrioHR provides flexible solutions that allow even the smallest companies to use the tools they need to thrive in a competitive job market.

“BrioHR is not only changing the way work is done in Malaysia, it’s also transforming how businesses throughout Southeast Asia manage and support their employees,” Chmiel said. “As the economies in this region grow, HR innovation will be key to long-term success. BrioHR is not just selling tools; they are creating the base for a smarter, stronger workforce. This is how we help unleash the full potential of the Global South.”