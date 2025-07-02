Police investigate unexploded mortar bomb near Menora Tunnel

IPOH: Police are investigating the source of an unexploded mortar bomb discovered near KM265 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound, close to the Menora Tunnel.

The 81mm explosive, classified as Unexploded Ordnance (UXO), was safely detonated on June 30.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin stated that authorities are determining whether the bomb is a remnant from World War II.

“It has been confirmed as a mortar bomb, referred to as a ‘blind’, which means an explosive device that failed to detonate,“ he said.

The bomb was found by a PLUS employee conducting landscaping work around 9.30 am on June 30.

The Bomb Disposal Unit from the Perak police contingent headquarters, with assistance from the Ipoh district police, carried out a controlled detonation.

Hisam apologised for the 15-kilometre traffic congestion caused by the operation.

“Due to concerns that the explosive might still be active and pose a danger to road users, precautionary measures including temporary road closures had to be taken,“ he explained.