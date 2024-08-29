BoomGrow and CelcomDigi collaborate to launch 5G and AI-powered Machine Farms

PENANG: BoomGrow Productions Sdn Bhd and CelcomDigi Berhad today partnered to transform the nation’s agricultural industry through the integration of 5G connectivity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Extended Reality (XR) with precision farming technology.

This collaboration marked a significant step forward in adopting advanced technologies to enhance sustainable farming practices and food production in Malaysia.

Under this partnership, CelcomDigi leverages its 5G connectivity, supported by ZTE, to enhance BoomGrow Machine Farms’ capabilities and efficiencies. The integration of 5G technology with AI and XR enables real-time monitoring, precise control of farming environments, and predictive analytics, leading to increased crop yields and overall resource efficiency.

Data from all the Machine Farms across the country are consolidated into a centralised dashboard, allowing for seamless oversight and management. This is enabled by CelcomDigi's fastest and widest network in Malaysia, ensuring reliable and comprehensive connectivity across all Machine Farms.

The partnership embarked on three key areas of innovation in agritech:

· 5G-Enhanced Precision Farming: BoomGrow Machine Farms are now powered by CelcomDigi’s 5G connectivity, and through that, connected to a range of integrated sensors and monitoring systems that are now able to feedback real-time data, allowing for precise control of indoor farming environments, ensuring optimal conditions for crop growth.

· Machine Farm AI & Data Analytics: With multiple Machine Farms that feedback complex datasets and plant visualisation, advanced analytics powered by AI now enables for deeper analysis of the complex datasets received from all the Machine Farms. For instance, if there is an alert raised in one of the farms, the team will gain insights through the analytics to derive the root cause of the issue and address it immediately. This will enhance decision-making processes and improve overall productivity.

· Agronomist Training via XR: Through XR technology powered by XR Associate, future agronomists can engage in immersive training programmes remotely. This allows them to gain hands-on experience and expertise in managing modern farming systems from different locations where BoomGrow Machine Farms are present. It will also help facilitate BoomGrow in onboarding new agronomists as they scale to roll out more Machine Farms in future.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo who officiated the partnership event said, “This collaboration between CelcomDigi and BoomGrow is a shining example of how technology can be harnessed to address critical challenges in our society. By integrating 5G, and other advanced technologies into agriculture, we are both boosting productivity and contributing to the sustainability and resilience of our country’s food systems. The government is supportive of such initiatives that drive innovation and progresses Malaysia towards becoming a digitally enabled and technology-driven high-income nation.”

BoomGrow is amongst the 40 pioneering partners of CelcomDigi’s AI Experience Centre (AiX), a state-of-the-art facility to stimulate rapid innovation of 5G, AI and other emerging technology solutions across diverse industries to accelerate Malaysia’s 5G-AI aspirations.

CelcomDigi’s chief innovation fficer T. Kugan said, “We are pleased to have BoomGrow as our partner to reimagine farming in the age of digital-everything, as we enable BoomGrow's agritech innovations with CelcomDigi’s 5G services, AI and XR technology, and set a new standard for agricultural practices that are efficient and sustainable.”

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to growing Malaysia’s thriving 5G and digital innovation ecosystem through partnerships with local and global tech players. We continue to focus on empowering industries with emerging technologies and tools needed to thrive in the digital age, as we forge ahead to accelerate the nation’s transformation into a 5G-AI powered digital society,” he added.

BoomGrow’s CEO and Co-Founder, Murali Krishnamurthy said, “This partnership with CelcomDigi is a significant milestone for BoomGrow as we continue to lead the way in precision farming. The integration of 5G technology into our operations allows us to unlock new levels of efficiency and sustainability, driving the future of agriculture. With this enhanced connectivity, our customers will benefit from better predictability and control, ensuring consistently high-quality produce and more reliable outcomes. CelcomDigi's strong support for tech startups like ours not only advances our capabilities but also contributes to the growth of Malaysia’s startup ecosystem. Together, we are shaping a more innovative and sustainable future for the industry.”

To date, there are multiple BoomGrow Machine Farms established across Malaysia and the Philippines with one located at CelcomDigi AiX in Subang Jaya, Selangor.